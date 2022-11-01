Fur Clemt cafe and food outlet, based in Montrose Avenue, Norley, which offers discounted food items to vulnerable people, took to social media to complain about the consequences of the crime.

Food was snatched and property broken during the raid.

An image of the broken lock at the food waste community cafe, Fur Clemt.

In a post on Facebook, the company that operates by using a food share scheme, said: “We’ve been broken into again.

“This isn’t about the food that’s been taken, it’s about the food that’s now wasted, it’s about the cost to replace the lock/handle, it’s the time and money we will need to spend to further ramp up security, and most of all, it’s taking us away from our day job; the warm hubs we are hoping to have available, our Christmas mission of helping families and children that need us the most, cooking classes to help people that need it and above all, providing nutritious food for very little money through our outlet and free kids meals in our cafe.

“We are fortunate to have great staff, superb volunteers, lovely customers and a support network to help us through this. But it still gets to us!”

This is the second burglary the charity has suffered since moving to its premises earlier this year. In May a thief broke into a freezer and stole some of the food inside it.

To boost security, CCTV cameras have been installed and guard dogs are on patrol. But still the defences were breached again.

Commenters on the post offered their support.

Louise Bennett said: “Sad world we live in. Annoying when your’re trying to make a positive difference to the community we live in.”

Lynn Gaskell said: “Aww, this is terrible. So gut wrenching for everyone when all you are trying to do is help people.”

Lianne Tummumcic: “This is so sad, some vile people around. Keep up the great work!”