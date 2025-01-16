Wigan man arrested as detectives remain 'steadfast' in investigating violent disorder in Merseyside
The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport on Tuesday, July 30.
He was interviewed by police and bailed for further inquiries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the unrest which followed the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday, July 29.
Ten other people, including eight children, were injured in the incident.
A total of 167 arrests have now been made by Merseyside Police, with 125 people charged and 99 people jailed for a total of 198 years and four months.
Det Insp Paula Jones said: “This latest arrest demonstrates that we continue to remain steadfast in our investigation to identify more people who attended the disorder in Merseyside.
“The abhorrent behaviour of those who took part brought disgrace to the region and will not be tolerated.