Wigan man arrested as detectives remain 'steadfast' in investigating violent disorder in Merseyside

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 01:09 BST
A Wigan man is the latest person to be arrested by detectives investigating violent disorder in Merseyside last summer.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport on Tuesday, July 30.

He was interviewed by police and bailed for further inquiries.

Police are continuing to investigate the disorder which took place last summer

Detectives are continuing to investigate the unrest which followed the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday, July 29.

Ten other people, including eight children, were injured in the incident.

A total of 167 arrests have now been made by Merseyside Police, with 125 people charged and 99 people jailed for a total of 198 years and four months.

Det Insp Paula Jones said: “This latest arrest demonstrates that we continue to remain steadfast in our investigation to identify more people who attended the disorder in Merseyside.

“The abhorrent behaviour of those who took part brought disgrace to the region and will not be tolerated.

"We continue to be committed to ensure those responsible are held to account, including those who travelled to Merseyside to be involved in the disorder.

“We would encourage anyone with information to contact us, so please take a moment to view or latest gallery of people who we think have information to assist.”

Anyone with information about the disorder can contact police via X at @MerPolCC or by calling 101.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The force’s latest gallery of images of the people police are looking to speak to can be found here.

