A Wigan man is among the latest people arrested by detectives investigating violent disorder in Merseyside.

Police inquiries are continuing into the violent scenes which followed the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July.

A 28-year-old man from Wigan is one of the latest people to be arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport.

He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

The police investigation continues

The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 112, with 72 people charged and 55 people jailed for a combined total of 116 years and four months.

Anyone with information about those involved in the disorder is asked to contact police here or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Merseyside Police’s latest gallery of 67 people they would like to speak to in connection with the disorder can be found here.