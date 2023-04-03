Wigan man found with vile pictures of child abuse is spared an immediate jail sentence
A Wigan man found with banned and indecent images of children has been spared an immediate jail term.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Steven Hayes, 47, of Diane Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court on a single charge of having six prohibited pictures of youngsters on March 3 2020.
But before the hearing could take place, he changed his plea to guilty.
At the latest hearing he was given an eight-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.