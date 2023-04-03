Steven Hayes, 47, of Diane Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court on a single charge of having six prohibited pictures of youngsters on March 3 2020.

But before the hearing could take place, he changed his plea to guilty.

Bolton Crown Court

At the latest hearing he was given an eight-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities, 150 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month alcohol treatment programme.

