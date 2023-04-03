News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man found with vile pictures of child abuse is spared an immediate jail sentence

A Wigan man found with banned and indecent images of children has been spared an immediate jail term.

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Steven Hayes, 47, of Diane Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court on a single charge of having six prohibited pictures of youngsters on March 3 2020.

The 14 highest-rated dental practices in Wigan according to Google reviews
But before the hearing could take place, he changed his plea to guilty.

Bolton Crown Court
At the latest hearing he was given an eight-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities, 150 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month alcohol treatment programme.

Hayes will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the next decade too.