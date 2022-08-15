Wigan man returned to prison after breaching licence conditions

A man has been arrested in Wigan and returned to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

By Holly Pritchard
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:30 pm

Josh Hughes, 24, was arrested in the Scholes area on Friday evening after being in breach of his prison licence conditions.

He was then returned to prison by officers.

PC McCoombes, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team, said: “On the evening of August 12, Josh Hughes was arrested after his prison license conditions had been revoked.

"He has since been returned to prison.”