Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Hughes, 24, was arrested in the Scholes area on Friday evening after being in breach of his prison licence conditions.

He was then returned to prison by officers.

Police generic

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC McCoombes, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team, said: “On the evening of August 12, Josh Hughes was arrested after his prison license conditions had been revoked.