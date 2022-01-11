Wigan man steals Stagecoach double-decker and crashes it into bus shelter

The young man reportedly took control of the Stagecoach double-decker close to Wigan bus station at around 6pm on Sunday (January 9).

But he didn't get far before losing control of the 73-seater as he swung around the corner into Hallgate, where he ploughed into a bus shelter outside the Royal Mail Sorting Office.

Pictures on social media show the aftermath of the crash, with the damaged double-decker impaled by the bus shelter roof.

The scene of the bus crash in Hallgate, Wigan at around 6pm on Sunday (Tuesday, January 9)

At this stage, it is not known whether any passengers were aboard the bus when the theft and crash occurred.

Stagecoach said the incident has been reported to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and has appealed for witnesses.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: "An incident involving a Stagecoach bus occurred on Hallgate, close to Wigan Bus Station, at 6pm on Sunday, January 9.

"CCTV footage shows a young person board the bus and then drive it without permission, colliding with a bus shelter in the process and causing damage to both the shelter and the bus.

"The incident has been reported to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and we are appealing for any witnesses to please contact the police with any information."