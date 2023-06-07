Wigan man to make first court appearance after being charged with rape
A Wigan man is due to appear in court today accused of rape.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Adam Clossick, 26, of Hereford Road, Hindley, faces one charge of raping a woman over the age of 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The incident is alleged to have happened in Wigan on January 9, 2022 and is contrary to the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992.
Clossick will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning for the first hearing in the case.