A young Wigan man who fired a shotgun in a “callous and pre-planned attack” is now behind bars, along with his mum who “orchestrated” the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Cox was just 17 and a “prolific offender” when he fled the country three years ago to avoid justice after firing a shotgun at a man and his home in a dispute over dogs.

But he was brought back to the UK in March and is now starting a five-year prison term for the shooting and a string of other offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother Donna Foster was sentenced to 13 months in prison for sending threatening messages which led to the shooting.

Donna Foster and Callum Cox are now behind bars

Foster, 44, of Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, met the victim by chance in 2018 and they became friends.

She fell into financial hardship and asked him for money, leading to the pair coming to an agreement that he would pay Foster to look after a litter of American bulldogs he had bred.

Concerns were raised about the housing condition where the puppies were living, so the owner refused to pay Foster and his son moved into her home to care for the dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullet holes left after the shooting

On January 11, 2022, the victim went to Foster’s home with a friend to get his puppies and it led to a scuffle between him, his son, Foster and another female occupant.

Shortly after 8pm that day, Foster sent him a text message saying: “Right now this is war, I’ve just been thrown around my home and all dogs

took.”

The pair argued via text message and Foster threatened him, saying: “We both know I’ve only ever been good to you and your family.. no matter lines been crossed good luck best wishes all my condolences to you family.”

Just after 11.15pm, Foster had a 61-minute phone call with her son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day, Cox went to his mum’s house from 2pm to 4.30pm, with mobile phone data showing he was at the junction of Wigan Road and Nel Pan Lane, Leigh shortly after 5.10pm.

At 5.27pm, there was a firearms discharge on nearby Barron Meadow, which CCTV footage showed involved four offenders.

The victim heard loud banging and went to his front door, which he saw had been removed from its hinges.

A masked male pointed a long-barrelled shotgun at him and the victim chased after him, with the shotgun discharged twice in his direction. Fortunately the shots missed and he escaped unhurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim’s dogs ran out of his property during the incident.

Cox borrowed a mobile phone to arrange for Foster to pick him up from Leigh and her Volvo was seen on CCTV leaving the Belmont Avenue area shortly after 6.25pm, then on Atherleigh Way at around 6.40pm.

She then returned home and mobile phone data showed Cox was there from 6.50pm to 7.45pm.

The victim suspected Foster had been involved in the incident and went to her house to successfully retrieve his dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racial slurs were sent to the victim at 9.20pm from an Instagram account attributed to Cox.

Foster and Cox were both arrested and later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

But Cox was reported missing on June 16, 2022 by his care workers and it was discovered he had fled to Spain.

Cox was brought back to UK soil on March 19 this year and he was arrested in Sussex and charged on the same day for several offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been on remand since and today has finally been brought to justice.

Cox, now 20, of HMP Forest Bank, was jailed for five years at Manchester’s Minshull Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He will have an extended licence period of three years.

He was also sentenced concurrently for unrelated offences: robbery on August 4, 2020; aggravated taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent on the same date; two counts of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on September 8, 2021; and one count of actual bodily harm on September 20, 2021.

Foster was jailed for 13 months after pleading guilty to sending malicious communications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third person was acquitted in December 2024, while insufficient evidence meant charges were not brought against four other people arrested in connection with the firearms discharge.

Det Con Riyaz Patel said: “Callum Cox is a prolific offender. Both Donna Foster and Callum Cox played a significant part in this firearm discharge taking place, which caused significant fear to the victim and the wider community. Both acted in a cold, callous and dangerous manner.

"This was an extremely complex and challenging investigation, but one which was detected through meticulously piecing the evidence together evidence with a fine-tooth comb which took hundreds of hours.

"I’d like to commend the victim for his bravery and courage, the CPS, the courts and I sincerely hope the sentence imposed by the courts give the victim and wider community reassurance that the police will investigate serious crime vigorously and punish those responsible for violent crimes in our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior investigating officer Det Sgt Andy Devine: “This was a callous and pre-planned attack by Callum Cox, orchestrated by Donna Foster, which occurred following a dispute over dogs with the victim.

"I am delighted with the sentence imposed which reflects the hard work that has been invested in by the investigation team. I hope this sentence shows the lengths we will go to bringing offenders to justice and the communities of Wigan and Greater Manchester safe.”