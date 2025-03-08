Wigan pensioner awaits sentencing after admitting filming up women's skirts

By Lynda Roughley
Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:28 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 06:29 BST

A pensioner amassed more than 400 “upskirting” videos he had secretly filmed during a campaign of perversion lasting almost 15 years.

White-haired George Chilvers was finally caught out on CCTV footage on three occasions filming up women’s skirts in a supermarket.

The 73-year-old of Elgin Avenue, Ashton, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to seven offences and after hearing about his behaviour, the bench decided the case was so serious it needed to be dealt with at the crown court.

He pleaded guilty to four “upskirting” offences; making an indecent image of a 13-year-old girl; possessing that image and outraging public decency by using a mobile phone camera to record beneath the clothing of female members of the public.

George Chilvers leaving courtGeorge Chilvers leaving court
George Chilvers leaving court
The court heard that the latter offence occurred between July 11, 2009 and April 7, 2019 and the offences of operating equipment below the clothing of others without consent and recording images under clothing took place between June 29, 2019 and January 22 last year.

After he was caught on CCTV illicitly filming under women’ skirts at Tesco in Haydock, he was tracked down via his car and his home was raided.

A total of 426 upskirting videos were discovered in the raid and two indecent images of a 13-year-old child taken in Haydock on March 4, 2022.

All the images were taken between 2009 and 2024, said Neve Flynn, prosecuting.

Chilvers, who has no previous convictions, was further remanded on bail to appear at the crown court for sentence on April 4 and magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

