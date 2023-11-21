News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan police charge schoolboy with the murder of much loved dad

Wigan police have charged a teenager with the murder of a much-loved dad.
By Sian Jones
Published 21st Nov 2023, 19:22 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 19:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Marsh was found with suspected stab wounds at a home on Samuel Street in Atherton on Friday evening (November 17) after police responded to reports of a man unconscious.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services, the 49-year old died a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with his murder.

Paul MarshPaul Marsh
Paul Marsh
Most Popular
Read More
A week in Wigan town centre: a new store arrives, another expands and a third is...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Manchester Youth Court on Wednesday (November 22).

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information or CCTV, Ring doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.

Any details can be made direct to Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting incident 2727 of 17/11/2023.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

In a statement released via the police after his death, Mr Marsh’s family said their “world will be a sadder place without him in it.”

A fund-raiser has also been set up to help with funeral costs