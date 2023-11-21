Wigan police charge schoolboy with the murder of much loved dad
Paul Marsh was found with suspected stab wounds at a home on Samuel Street in Atherton on Friday evening (November 17) after police responded to reports of a man unconscious.
Despite best efforts of the emergency services, the 49-year old died a short time later.
A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with his murder.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Manchester Youth Court on Wednesday (November 22).
Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information or CCTV, Ring doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.
Any details can be made direct to Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting incident 2727 of 17/11/2023.
Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
In a statement released via the police after his death, Mr Marsh’s family said their “world will be a sadder place without him in it.”