Wigan police make several arrests as behind-the-scenes access enters second day
Officers from D Relief team have attended 28 incidents across the borough, with social media posts showcasing the types of crimes patrols attend on a day-to-day basis.
The day started with the arrest of a man on suspicion of a court breach.
Officers also arrested a man at a supermarket on suspicion of committing a burglary in Wigan.
Patrols attended two separate domestic incidents in Standish and Leigh, before responding to reports of a suspected ongoing burglary in Worsley where a man was later arrested.
Officers were then spotted on Siddow Common in Leigh reassuring residents after a man was left fighting for his life and two men were arrested after a reported stabbing on Tuesday evening.
Finally police seized a stolen vehicle in Lowton after receiving information from a member of the public.