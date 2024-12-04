Wigan police make several arrests as behind-the-scenes access enters second day

By Sian Jones
Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:40 BST
Wigan police have made several arrests as they continue to offer exclusive insight into response policing

Officers from D Relief team have attended 28 incidents across the borough, with social media posts showcasing the types of crimes patrols attend on a day-to-day basis.

The day started with the arrest of a man on suspicion of a court breach.

placeholder image
Police have been offering a behind the scenes look to response policingplaceholder image
Police have been offering a behind the scenes look to response policing

Officers also arrested a man at a supermarket on suspicion of committing a burglary in Wigan.

Patrols attended two separate domestic incidents in Standish and Leigh, before responding to reports of a suspected ongoing burglary in Worsley where a man was later arrested.

Officers were then spotted on Siddow Common in Leigh reassuring residents after a man was left fighting for his life and two men were arrested after a reported stabbing on Tuesday evening.

Finally police seized a stolen vehicle in Lowton after receiving information from a member of the public.

