Wigan police have arrested three men as officers continue to crack down on neighbourhood crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Westleigh Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by colleagues from Hindley, first arrested a man on suspicion of assault and seven counts of theft.

A spokesperson said: “While waiting to transport the suspect, another individual walked past the Police van and caught the attention of officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action forms part of Neighbourhood Policing Week

"Following a quick check on the Police National Computer, he was found to be wanted for a breach of court order and breach of Domestic Abuse Protection Order and swiftly detained.

“Shortly after, whilst en route to conduct a partnership visit with our council colleagues, we spotted a male hastily leaving the One Stop shop on Wigan Road. He was detained a short distance away with a bag full of stolen items and also arrested on suspicion of theft.”

Officers have been carrying out patrols on foot and in vehicles in areas raised as concerns for residents, particularly regarding drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour.