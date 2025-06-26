Wigan police make three arrests during neighbourhood crackdown

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Jun 2025, 08:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Wigan police have arrested three men as officers continue to crack down on neighbourhood crime.

Officers from Westleigh Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by colleagues from Hindley, first arrested a man on suspicion of assault and seven counts of theft.

A spokesperson said: “While waiting to transport the suspect, another individual walked past the Police van and caught the attention of officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Wigan residents call for more to be done after their homes were flooded on New Y...
The action forms part of Neighbourhood Policing Weekplaceholder image
The action forms part of Neighbourhood Policing Week

"Following a quick check on the Police National Computer, he was found to be wanted for a breach of court order and breach of Domestic Abuse Protection Order and swiftly detained.

“Shortly after, whilst en route to conduct a partnership visit with our council colleagues, we spotted a male hastily leaving the One Stop shop on Wigan Road. He was detained a short distance away with a bag full of stolen items and also arrested on suspicion of theft.”

Officers have been carrying out patrols on foot and in vehicles in areas raised as concerns for residents, particularly regarding drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice