Wigan prison inmates complain of '24/7 lockdown'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is claimed that since Sunday July 7, prisoners have not been allowed out of their cells because of a security clampdown and at least one inmate says he has been refused appropriate medical treatment.
A family friend said: “The inmates are being locked up 24/7 and all visits cancelled.
"This lad is at risk of blood clots and needs to walk daily but they refuse to let him into the exercise yard and when he asked to see the nurse he was given a plaster through the door.
"Prisoners aren’t being given their correct medication or meals. The lad’s mum is worried for his mental health and all officers do is tell him to “shut up” and laugh.
"He said it’s like a tinder box waiting to explode and once the doors are unlocked it will all kick off.”
A Home Office spokeswoman said “In our efforts to keep staff and prisoners safe, we regularly carry out prison-wide searches to tackle contraband like drugs and mobile phones.”