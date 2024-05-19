Wigan rape, sex assault and domestic abuse trial scheduled for 2026

By Charles Graham
Published 19th May 2024, 12:30 BST
A 37-year-old has denied rape, sexual assault and subjecting a Wigan woman to more than a year of domestic abuse.

Lee Mitchell, of Fairhaven in Skelmersdale, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with controlling and coercive behaviour between January last year and April this year, to sexually assaulting a female over 16 on March 8 and the rape of a woman between March 1 and April 10.

He entered not guilty pleas to all three charges.

Lee Mitchell's case will only be heard by a judge and jury in March 2026

The domestic abuse accusation alleges that Mitchell repeatedly made sexual demands and demanded the complainant look after him by ordering food to be cooked and baths to be run, while also constantly ringing her, demanding to know her location.

He was bailed pending the start of his trial beginning March 9 2026.