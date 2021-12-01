Wigan school reassures parents after pupil incident

Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School has made parents aware of the situation, after a pupil was seen speaking to someone through the school gates.

The matter has since been reported to police.

The statement issued on Wednesday afternoon reads: "While the Year Six children were playing out, a member of the public has approached some of our children playing near the gate and engaged them in conversation.

Police have been made aware of the incident

"A member of staff witnessed this and followed procedure by moving closer to encourage the individual to move on.

"Upon seeing the staff member , the individual has given a rude hand gesture towards them and the children."

It adds: "We have reported the incident to police. We do not believe that anything inappropriate was said to the pupils and none of them were upset by the incident.

"However all those involved have been spoken to and reassured.

"Please be assured that we take these matters very seriously and the children's safety and welfare is our top priority."

It comes less than a month after the school issued a stranger danger warning, when a pupil at a nearby school was approached and asked if they often walk home alone.

This later turned out to be a false alarm.