The latest round-up of those who appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A man found with a knuckle duster, extendable baton and a flick knife will discover his punishment next month.

Troy Vickers, 35, of Chaucer Grove, Atherton, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

The offences all took place at his home on or around December 5.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 29.

Rebecca Armstrong, 30, of the same address, pleaded not guilty to the same three charges.

She will appear at the same court on July 26 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan 21-year-old has admitted wounding a man.

Darryl Weekes, of Spring Grove, Orrell, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on May 26, 2023.

He will be sentenced by Wigan justices on July 26 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan woman has appeared in court accused of attacking a man twice and damaging his watch.

Gillian Walker, 39, of Southmead, Lowton, is alleged to have assaulted David Walker by beating him on September 6 and 8 and caused criminal damage to his watch on September 8.

Walker has not yet entered pleas to the charges and will appear before Wigan justices on June 26.

A Wigan man who admitted to molesting a schoolgirl at the Trafford Centre plus drug driving has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term.

Ismael Ibrahim, 45, of Withington Lane in Aspull, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Manchester shopping mall on April 10 and also to driving a Honda Civic in Sale last June while under the influence of cocaine.

Sent to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, he was given a 14-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Ibrahim must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

There is a £154 victim services surcharge to pay and he must both sign on the sex offenders' register and be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.

A nuisance Wigan 13-year-old has been barred from Wigan town centre.

The schoolboy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was the subject of an anti-social behaviour injunction to Wigan magistrates based on a record of causing trouble requiring police attention.

The bench ruled that the youngster be prohibited from entering an area of Wigan town centre as described on a map, the Asda and Tesco at Hindley and Wigan Youth Zone unless accompanied by an adult.

The injunction also lists a number of people with whom his is not allowed to associate.

The order lasts for 12 months.

A Wigan man has admitted to a series of motoring and drug offences but denied shining a laser at Greater Manchester's police helicopter.

Graham Liptrot, 39, of Knowsley Avenue, Golborne, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Renault Scenic on Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, last December 29 when disqualified from the road and having no insurance.

He also confessed to being in possession of cannabis on November 15, 2023 and to breaching bail conditions on June 16 this year.

But he has pleaded not guilty to shining a laser at a National Police Air Service helicopter in flight on November 15 and that the beam dazzled or distracted Captain Peter Delaney who was flying the aircraft.

Liptrot was released on bail - conditions being that he stay overnight at his home address and observe a night-time curfew - until he next appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 12 for sentencing for the offences to which he has pleaded guilty.

A trial on the laser charge has been scheduled to take place on April 8, 2025.

A Wigan 32-year-old has admitted to flouting a driving ban.

Jack Tinsley, of Allscott Way, Ashton-in-Makerfield, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to driving a BMW1 Series on Gerald Road, Salford, on March 10 when disqualified and to doing so while not having third party insurance.

The bench banned him from the road for another 12 months and gave him a community punishment which involves completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities and observing a 10pm to 6am electronically-tagged curfew at his home until October 16.

Tinsley must also pay £199 to victim services and to the court in costs.

Denials of burglary and assault have been made by a Wigan man.

David Morris, 34, of Avon Road, Norley, stood before borough justices to enter not guilty pleas to breaking into a home in Leopold Street, Pemberton, on March 16 to steal a £105 tablet and to causing Adele Ruddy actual bodily harm on the same day.

He did however admit to breaking bail conditions on June 4 by failing to charge his electronic curfew tag.

The case was adjourned until it goes to trial at Tameside Magistrates' Court on June 30, 2025 before which time he will be electronically tagged as part of his bail conditions.

A Wigan woman has been accused of stabbing her husband.

Michelle Jackson is charged with wounding Martin Jackson with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm - the most serious assault charge after attempted murder.

The 50-year-old of Cromford Drive, Pemberton, is alleged to have knifed her spouse in the forearm on June 14.

She was remanded on conditional bail by Manchester magistrates until she makes her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 22. Jackson has not yet entered a plea.

Assault and domestic abuse charges have been brought against a Wigan 42-year-old.

Ibrahim Yusuf, of Sherwood Court, Platt Bridge, stood before Manchester city magistrates charged with causing one named female actual bodily harm on June 15 and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour with her for a year up to that date, and to intentionally strangling and assaulting by beating another named female also on June 15.

The controlling and coercive behaviour is alleged to include repeated assaults and controlling the complainant's finances.

Yusuf was remanded in custody until he appears at Bolton Crown Court on July 22.

A Wigan convict who admitted to committing two burglaries has been given an extra jail stretch.

Martin Threlfall, 31, of HMP Forest Bank, had been accused of carrying out burglaries in Askwith Road, Hindley, and Manchester Road, Leigh, in which those items were taken.

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge by video link from prison where he is already serving a custodial sentence for other offences, he pleaded guilty to both charges and had 11 months added onto his term behind bars.

A Wigan borough 38-year-old has denied launching a vicious attack.

Gareth Thomas, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to intending to cause John Rourke grievous bodily harm (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder and also known as section 18 wounding).

He also denied an alternative charge of wounding without intent.

A trial date of November 11 was set this year, with Thomas back in court firstly on August 19 for a case management hearing.

In the meantime he has again been remanded into custody.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment.

John Roe, 47, of Heywood Avenue, Golborne, will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on June 27.

He had previously been charged with stalking and breaching a restraining order, but these will lie on file.

A Wigan man has denied sexually assaulting an 11-year-old schoolgirl more than 20 years ago.

Richard Wallwork, 54, of Silverdale Road, Orrell, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face two charges: of assault by penetration and of sexually touching a girl aged under 13 in 2003.

A trial has been scheduled to begin on April 7, 2026 with Wallwork on bail until then.

A pre-trial review will take place at the court on December 9 this year.

A trial date has been set for two men who deny plundering £5,000 of stock from a Wigan supermarket.

Gary Marsh, 38, of May Street in Golborne, and Shane Ledwith, 41, of no fixed address appeared at Bolton Crown Court to plead not guilty to breaking into Wigan's B&M store on May 1 and taking a total of £5,134 of products.

They also denied burgling Prospect Engineering between April 28 and May 2 and stealing goods of unknown value while Ledwith further denies handling stolen goods.

They will stand trial on April 8, 2026, with a case management hearing scheduled for December 2 this year.

They have been released on bail until then.

A Wigan teenager has pleaded not guilty to a series of sex assaults, some when he was a minor.

Bailey Ashcroft, 19, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, faces three charges of assault by penetration of a girl of 15 in 2021 and sexual touching of a woman between 2021 and 2023.

A trial has been scheduled to begin at Bolton Crown Court on April 13, 2026 before which he is on bail.

A Wigan borough man has admitted harassing two people after shouting "burn it" at his neighbour and abusing a man with a disability.

Christopher Whalley, 36, of Dorset Avenue, Tyldesley, has pleaded guilty to two counts of harassing his neighbour and putting her in fear of violence.

These offences happened between January 23 and December 1 last year and between March 31 and April 27 this year.

His behaviour included swearing and making threats, shouting "burn it" and "they die, they die" on multiple occasions and putting lighters on her doorstep.

He also pleaded guilty to attempted arson, after trying to set fire to her door on April 1.

Furthermore, Whalley admitted harassing a man and putting him in fear of violence between January 23 and December 1 last year, when he made threats, shouted, swore and abused him due to a disability.

He also admitted criminal damage to a police cell in Wigan on April 20 and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, likely to cause alarm or distress, on April 26.

Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Whalley will be sentenced on July 17.

He was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan man who stole from a primary school and two shops is now behind bars.

Kieron Monks, 44, of The Avenue, Billinge, admitted carrying out a burglary at Newfold Primary School in Orrell on February 23, when he stole a safe containing £1,000 and astroturf worth £1,750.

He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation.

Monks was also jailed for 10 weeks, to run concurrently, for stealing cheese and butter from Heron Foods on January 5 and two weeks, to be served consecutively, for a theft from a shop in August 2022.

A Wigan man who pleaded guilty to attacking two police officers will be sentenced in August.

Jamie Ellison, 34, of Scot Lane, Newtown, assaulted the police constables by beating them on May 2, 2023.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until he is sentenced by Wigan justices on August 2.

A Wigan man who breached a court order by failing to report he had a new internet-enabled device has been jailed.

Ethan Jones, 33, of Warrington Road, Abram, pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed by Teeside Crown Court in September 2014.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, with a further 12 weeks to run consecutively due to the activation of a suspended sentence order.

Jones must also pay £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a woman on Christmas Eve.

Camaran Foley, 30, of Lower Longshoot, Scholes, is charged with assaulting the woman by beating her on December 24.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 13.

A 29-year-old accused of harassing a woman and assaulting a man has walked free from court after charges were dropped.

Luke Coleman, of Banner Street, Ince, had been charged with harassing a woman without violence between April 24 and 26, by making unwanted phone calls, sending messages and going to her home.

He was also alleged to have assaulted a man by beating him on April 26 and been in possession of class B drug cannabis.

Coleman had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was due to stand trial before Wigan magistrates.

But the drugs charge was dismissed when no evidence was offered and the two other charges were discontinued.

A man has pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in a public place.

Damian Birch, 41, of Somerset Road, Atherton, was found with a Stanley knife on Spring Gardens on July 7 last year.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until he is sentenced by Wigan justices on July 25.

A trial date has been set for a borough man accused of attacking a police officer.

Lee Liptrot, 37, of Henrietta Street, Leigh, has pleaded not guilty to the common assault of an emergency worker on August 28.