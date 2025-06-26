Obtaining a closure order for a property used for drug-related activity and finding a wanted woman hiding in a cupboard are just two of the tasks done by police officers in Wigan borough today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh police have been sharing information about their work on social media as part of the national Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action 2025.

The Scholes and Ince neighbourhood team secured a partial closure order for a property on Pryce Avenue, Ince, following anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police secured a partial closure order for this property on Pryce Avenue, Ince

A Facebook post said: “No person other than the tenant may be inside the premises as of midday today, at any time. This is for an initial period of three months until September 26, 2025. Anyone else found inside the property will find themselves coming into police custody.

"Work is already under way to take back possession of this property but please bear with, there is a process to follow.

"Whilst we anticipate breaches will occur and the team will be visiting the address regularly, for those residents affected, please continue to report any unauthorised access to 101.”

Officers in the Leigh east neighbourhood team have been carrying out checks on people who are vulnerable and at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “At one address a female was found hiding in a cupboard before providing false details to officers.

“Turns out she was wanted for a number of shop thefts, large value theft from a dwelling, assault and she has also failed to appear at court on two occasions resulting in a warrant for her arrest being issued by the courts.

“Arrested and remains in custody pending interview.”

Anyone with information about crime in their area is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.