Woman found hiding in cupboard as police highlight work during national campaign
Wigan and Leigh police have been sharing information about their work on social media as part of the national Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action 2025.
The Scholes and Ince neighbourhood team secured a partial closure order for a property on Pryce Avenue, Ince, following anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity.
A Facebook post said: “No person other than the tenant may be inside the premises as of midday today, at any time. This is for an initial period of three months until September 26, 2025. Anyone else found inside the property will find themselves coming into police custody.
"Work is already under way to take back possession of this property but please bear with, there is a process to follow.
"Whilst we anticipate breaches will occur and the team will be visiting the address regularly, for those residents affected, please continue to report any unauthorised access to 101.”
Officers in the Leigh east neighbourhood team have been carrying out checks on people who are vulnerable and at risk.
They said: “At one address a female was found hiding in a cupboard before providing false details to officers.
“Turns out she was wanted for a number of shop thefts, large value theft from a dwelling, assault and she has also failed to appear at court on two occasions resulting in a warrant for her arrest being issued by the courts.
“Arrested and remains in custody pending interview.”
Anyone with information about crime in their area is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.