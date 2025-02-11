Woman seriously injured in Wigan knife attack

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 12:50 BST
A woman has been seriously injured by being knifed on a Wigan street.

Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing on Ince Green Lane, Ince, at around 2.30pm on Monday February 10.

Most Popular

The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital where her injuries are currently not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Tests reveal what caused the tragic deaths of a Wigan borough mum, 19, and her n...
The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changingplaceholder image
The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Greater Manchester Police say those involved knew each other and it was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

However anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or ring the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police also say that, despite rumours circulating on social media, there have been no reports of a second stabbing in the Amberswood area yesterday.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice