A woman has been seriously injured by being knifed on a Wigan street.

Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing on Ince Green Lane, Ince, at around 2.30pm on Monday February 10.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital where her injuries are currently not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Greater Manchester Police say those involved knew each other and it was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

However anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or ring the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police also say that, despite rumours circulating on social media, there have been no reports of a second stabbing in the Amberswood area yesterday.