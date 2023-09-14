Young man whose death sparked a Wigan police murder probe was 'found hanged with his hands bound'
The as-yet-unnamed 20-year-old had to be cut down by officers who were seen taking step ladders into the address on Ince Green Lane, Ince, following the grim discovery at 6.30pm on Monday September 11.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the tragedy and questioned by detectives.
The terraced house is understood to be a home in multiple occupation (HMO) and had six men, all in their 20s, living there.
It is the fact that the deceased’s hands were bound that instantly flagged up to the emergency service personnel who attended the scene that the death was suspicious.
The source said: “He was found hanging, they took ladders in to cut him down, but his hands were taped above his head.”
Neighbours in the area spoke of their disbelief after hearing what had happened.
One, who did not want to be identified, said: “I was really shocked to hear someone had been killed, so close to home.
"It’s usually a quiet street.
"I didn’t know the man and hadn’t seen him around much but my heart goes out to his loved ones.”
Another neighbour said: “I wasn’t here on Monday night, I just saw the police car parked up the next morning and a neighbour told me what had happened.
"I couldn’t believe it; it’s quite scary really.”
Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Supt Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan Division said: “We are investigating the circumstances and have three males in custody helping us with our inquiries.
“The investigation is still in its infancy. I want to appeal to anyone present during the late afternoon and evening around the Ince Green Lane and Ince area who may have witnessed the incident or saw something suspicious.
“Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage should contact Wigan CID on 0161 856 3034 or through the independent charity Crimestoppers - anonymously – on 0800 555111.”