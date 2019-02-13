Date set for funeral of father-to-be Billy Livesley

Loved ones will say their final goodbye to father-to-be Billy Livesley on Monday.



Plans have now been made for a funeral for the 21-year-old, whose death in December led to a murder investigation.

Mourners are asked to wear royal blue in memory of Billy.

Motorbikes and quad bikes will lead the procession, with riders urged not to rev their engines to avoid spooking horses. They will gather on the car park at Iceland in Platt Bridge at 11.45am.

People walking to the service should meet on New Street, Platt Bridge, by 11.45am.

It is understood police will be closing the roads for the procession.

Everyone will head to St Nathaniel’s Parish Church, on Church Road, where a service will begin at 1pm.

There was an outpouring of grief from the community after Billy's death and a large turnout is expected at the funeral.

Thousands of pounds was raised to cover the cost of the send-off, with donations pouring in and a weekend of sporting events held to raise money and mark what would have been his 22nd birthday.

Billy died in hospital on December 29, the day after being found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram.

An investigation was launched and Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, and Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, were both charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on April 18.