E-bike batteries blamed for Wigan borough house fire
E-bike batteries left charging over night have been blamed for a blaze at a Wigan borough home.
By Charles Graham
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 9:03am
Thankfully the occupants of the address in Darlington Street, Tyldesley, were able to put out the flames before fire crews from Atherton and Farnworth arrived at 3.50am on Wednesday January 4.
A spokesman for the Atherton station said that e-bike batteries looked the likeliest cause and warned against people leaving any such devices to charge up over night.
No-one came to any harm although the fire damaged furniture in the front room and caused its window to shatter.
Smoke was also ventilated from the property.