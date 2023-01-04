Thankfully the occupants of the address in Darlington Street, Tyldesley, were able to put out the flames before fire crews from Atherton and Farnworth arrived at 3.50am on Wednesday January 4.

A spokesman for the Atherton station said that e-bike batteries looked the likeliest cause and warned against people leaving any such devices to charge up over night.

A general view of Darlington Street in Tyldesley where e-bike batteries were blamed for a house fire

No-one came to any harm although the fire damaged furniture in the front room and caused its window to shatter.