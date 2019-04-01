This week's Class Act is at Busy Bees

Spring comes to Busy Bees nursery as little ones try flower arranging

Welcome to our weekly picture special, Class Act, featuring some of the borough's young students at nursery or school.

Mums and their children got creative in a flower arranging workshop at Busy Bees nursery, Walkden Avenue, Wigan for Mother's Day crafts. The floral extravaganza was organised by Flowers for All Occasions, based at Springview, Wigan. See last week's Class Act: Appleby Court residents meet for 'cuddle hour' with Little Jigsaw's Children's Day Nursery

The special flower arranging event allowed mums and their children to enjoy quality time together.
