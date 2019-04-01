Spring comes to Busy Bees nursery as little ones try flower arranging

Mums and their children got creative in a flower arranging workshop at Busy Bees nursery, Walkden Avenue, Wigan for Mother's Day crafts. The floral extravaganza was organised by Flowers for All Occasions, based at Springview, Wigan. See last week's Class Act: Appleby Court residents meet for 'cuddle hour' with Little Jigsaw's Children's Day Nursery

