Police have released a CCTV image of a Wigan man missing for more than a week.

They are continuing to search for David Edmonds, 55, who was last seen at 11pm on Sunday, October 20 on Bodmin Drive, Platt Bridge.

An initial appeal for help to find him was made last week and police have spent the past eight days searching Platt Bridge and the surrounding areas, including a stretch of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Bamfurlong.

Police have released this CCTV image of David Edmonds

More than a week after his disappearance, they are making a fresh appeal to find him.

Ch Insp Glen Rees, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: "We are continuing our search for David and I would urge anyone with any information – no matter how small you think it may be – to get in touch with us, as it could prove to be extremely useful for our investigation.

"We have conducted multiple enquiries and we would still ask anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the surrounding areas to please review what material they have, as it could assist us as we continue to build a picture of David's last known movements."

Mr Edmonds is 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a black puffer-style jacket with a hood and dark blue trainers when he was last seen. He may also have been wearing grey tracksuit trousers.

David Edmonds has been missing since Sunday, October 20

Anyone with information about Mr Edmond’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or use the LiveChat function on the force’s website, quoting log 586 of October 21.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.