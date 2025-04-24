Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters attended hundreds of flooding incidents in Greater Manchester last year, new figures show.

Data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government shows Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attended 629 floods in the year to December – up from 564 the year before, and from 519 five years ago.

It means there were 21 incidents per 100,000 people.

Fire services across England were called to 16,934 flooding incidents last year – up 1.3 per cent on the previous year, but a 17 per cent increase from five years ago.

Steve Wright, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said climate change will result in flooding and other natural incidents being increasingly common and called for more investment to keep people safe.

He said job cuts have resulted in the loss of one in five firefighters, adding further budget reductions were made this year by the Government, warning "that trend must urgently be reversed".

Nationally, fire and rescue services attended 600,185 fire and non-fire related incidents last year – up only 1.2 per cent on the previous year, but a 20 per cent increase over the last 10 years.

Mr Wright added: "We also need to address the fact that, in England, the fire and rescue service does not even have a statutory duty to respond to flooding.

"The Government can and should remedy this situation."

An MHCLG spokesperson said: "Throughout the country, our firefighters continue to go above and beyond the call of duty to protect our communities, including during flooding and water rescue incidents."

They said standalone fire and rescue authorities will receive a £65.5m increase in core spending power this year.

Including the national insurance contribution grant, this corresponds to a 3.6 per cent increase on the previous year in cash terms.