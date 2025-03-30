Growing concerns for missing teenager last seen just outside Wigan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rhianna Shove, also known as Ellie Johnson, was last seen in Skelmersdale at 4.30pm on Friday March 28.
The 17-year-old from Liverpool is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with a pale complexion and light brown hair often tied in a loose bun.
She was last seen wearing wearing a black mini dress with a cropped cream cardigan. She is known to frequent the areas of Walton, Bootle, Kirkdale and Preston.
Officers want to make sure she is safe and well. Any sightings of Rhianna should be reported to Merseyside Police via 999.
You can also pass on any sightings of the teenager via the online form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/
Any other information can be reported to @MerPolCC on social media or via 101.