Police have confirmed that the pedestrian killed in a horrific motorway crash was a man in his 30s.

Emergency services received reports of the collision, between a pedestrian, an Audi A8, and two Scania HGVs, in the Hunger Hill area, between J27 at Standish and J28 at Leyland, just after 3pm on Sunday January 12.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by family liaison officers.

The M6 was closed between J27 and J28

The air ambulance, along with police and paramedics closed the motorway while the southbound carriageway was also closed to allow the helicopter to land at the scene.

The motorway was closed off for the remainder of the afternoon and late into the evening as officers investigated the incident.

The fatal incident caused delays of more than an hour before traffic on the motorway was released from closure and diversions were put in place.

Sgt Laura Kendall, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has very sadly lost his life following this collision, and first and foremost, our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very upsetting time.

“The motorway was closed for quite a significant amount of time, and I would like to thank those who waited patiently as our officers carried out their inquiries.

“We know the motorway network will have been busy at that time, so if you witnessed the incident, or if you have dashcam footage between J27 and J28, between 2:45pm and 3:05pm, please do get in touch with us.”

You can contact police on 101 quoting log 0638 of January 12 or by emailing the SCIU at [email protected]