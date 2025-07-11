Motorists warned to expect delays following M6 crash
Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a crash on the motorway in Wigan.
One lane has been closed following the incident one the Northbound carriageway between Junction 26 (Orrell) and Junction 27 (Standish)
National Highways is reporting delays of up to 50 minutes due to congestion caused by the crash as well as rush hour from Junction 23 (Haydock) to J27.
Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journey.
