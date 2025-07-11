Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a crash on the motorway in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane has been closed following the incident one the Northbound carriageway between Junction 26 (Orrell) and Junction 27 (Standish)

National Highways is reporting delays of up to 50 minutes due to congestion caused by the crash as well as rush hour from Junction 23 (Haydock) to J27.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journey.