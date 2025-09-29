Police are appealing for information as they piece together the final movements of a man who died after falling from a rooftop car park in Wigan town centre.

Emergency services were called shortly after 2pm on Thursday to reports that a man had been discovered with serious injuries at the car park of the Grand Arcade shopping centre, on Crompton Street.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man, who was 38 years old, was pronounced dead.

Police say his family has been informed and supported by specialist officers.

Emergency services at the Grand Arcade service entrance on Crompton Street

There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to come forward, as they investigate the full circumstances and events leading up to it.

This includes anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage.

Det Insp Janet Malone, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has seen a man lose his life. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.

“While we do not believe that anyone else was involved, we are working to establish a timeline for the man’s death to provide his loved ones with the answers they deserve.”

Contact police by calling 101 or using the Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 1865 of September 25.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.