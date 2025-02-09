Kind-hearted Wigan firefighters have been praised for rescuing a trapped swan.

Steve Green noticed a large male swan wedged within the wooden slats of the canal lock 89 gate in Springfield.

It was trapped and struggling to get out while being attacked by another cob.

He tried to get help from animal and wildlife rescue services but had no luck.

The swan was trapped in the lock gate

Steve then rang 999 and firefighters from Wigan fire station responded quickly.

He said: “They assessed the situation, formulated a rescue plan, then put their plan into action.

"Within a very short time they had managed to get a dinghy into the canal and removed the swan from the lock gate.

Wigan fire fighters quickly rescued the animal

"They did a fantastic job.

"I spoke to them and they were very professional and amicable.

"I don’t think they had done this before.”

Once freed, the fire service captured the swan and carefully wrapped it in a bespoke jacket that allowed Col from Bella's Legacy to safely relocate it.