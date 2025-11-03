Wigan rail passengers could face disruption today after a train derailment in Cumbria.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had sent paramedics to the incident near the village of Shap, which is on the West Coast Main Line.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared but “there are no reported injuries”.

National Rail said the incident happened between Penrith and Oxenholme, affecting trains running between Carlisle and Preston.

Wigan North Western

Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.

The West Coast Main Line runs through Wigan North Western station, so passengers planning to travel north towards Glasgow and Edinburgh could face disruption.

NWAS said: “Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Train firm Avanti West Coast said on social media: “All lines are blocked north of Preston due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District.

“Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.”