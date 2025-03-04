Warm tributes have been paid to a popular Wigan rugby referee after his tragic death in a motorway collision.

Cliff Tamou was a well-known face in the area’s amateur RL leagues and many clubs have expressed their sadness and condolences to his family today.

The 58-year-old Ashton lorry driver’s MAN Truck HGV broke down on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 16 and 15 near Stoke-on-Trent last Thursday (February 27) evening.

While out of the cab he was struck by a Toyota Avensis and suffered fatal injuries.

Cliff Tamou

The car driver, a Dudley 22-year-old, was taken to hospital with leg and facial injuries which were not said to be life-changing or life-threatening and has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

In a statement issued through Staffordshire Police, his family said: “Cliff Tamou, 58, who moved to the UK over 30 years ago from New Zealand and settled in the Wigan area, was a devoted husband, father to six children and five grandchildren.

“He was a lorry driver for many years and loved playing, refereeing and coaching rugby.

“The family have asked for their privacy to be respected in this very sad time.”

The late Cliff Tamou

Since news of the tragedy broke, many rugby clubs have paid tribute and pledged to hold a minute’s silence before their games this weekend.

A social media post by Wigan St Patrick’s ARLFC read: “We are extremely saddened to be sharing the tragic news that one of the shining lights of our great game has passed away.

"Cliff Tamou was a true gentleman with an infectious smile, hearty laugh and firm but fair on field presence. A wonderful referee that was respected throughout the sport by players, coaches, spectators and the young officials he mentored.

"RIP to a true legend who will be sorely missed and leaves us with many fond memories. Our love and thoughts are extended to the family and close friends of Cliff.”

Cliff Tamou supporting the Poppy Appeal

Ashton Bears posted: “Cliff was a fantastic character who was always happy to referee on a Saturday or Sunday for the club, continually demonstrating his unbridled love for Rugby League.

"Over the years, he has been a regular around the club and known and loved by so many.

"His help and support, in particular to our younger teams and girls teams, with his calming manner and coaching conversation during the game will never be forgotten.

"Cliff earned the respect of all.

"He has helped to develop many of our oldest lads and also a number of our OA players.

"His memory will live on and his wise words.”

Leigh East wrote: “Everyone at Leigh East is deeply saddened of the news that a local ref Cliff Tamou has sadly passed away a couple of days ago.

"One of the most respected referees that has been ever present over the years with whistle in hand.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to all of Cliff’s family and friends both here and in his native home of New Zealand.”

Shevington Sharks wrote: “Words cannot describe the heartbreak we are all feeling on the news of the tragic passing of one of the most loved figures in North West RL, Cliff Tamou.

"Arguably the most respected and admired referee that has ever graced our leagues, Cliff’s amazing attitude and rapport with all the players on and off the field always made him a man in demand for games across the ages and beyond, and a no nonsense style of officiating and straight talking was a blueprint for many an upcoming referee to follow.

"A person that you just couldn't help but like and love and our game will be a much sadder place without him on our pitches in future.”

And Leigh Miners Juniors wrote: “Cliff’s passion for the game and his patience and enthusiasm for nurturing young players and referees will never be forgotten.

"Cliff was truly one of a kind as anyone who’s been fortunate enough to be officiated by him will testify.

"His booming voice, his infectious smile and his love for all things Rugby League will live long in our memories of him.

"As well as, of course, his time and dedication he put in as coach of our ladies open age team.”

Cliff’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators.

Ring 101, quoting incident 783 of 27 February, or message using Live Chat on the force website.

Alternatively contact collision investigators directly by emailing [email protected]

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Cliff’s memory, raising more than £11,000 already.