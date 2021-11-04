"Make a promise for our planet ahead of COP26" say Wigan Council’s Youth Cabinet

To highlight the urgency of their concern for climate crisis, members of Wigan and Leigh’s Youth Cabinet will be creating their own reading and video of a poem called "The Promise".

The poem, was written and donated to the group by local poet and council officer Matt Kelly and is designed to inspire people into action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Carl Sweeney

She said: “We are young people desperate for a future, but we know that if we don't act soon, it'll be too late.

“As young people we often feel exasperated by the fact we don't have the power to do the things we'd like, we often get overlooked and ignored when it comes to world issues, whilst those who could make a difference don't.

“That's why with the ‘Our Promise’ campaign we're striving to do everything we possibly can to try and save the planet. We know we can all play our part.

“As COP26 begins, we urge anyone and everyone, inspired by our poem, to make their own promise for our planet.”

In 2020, just under 14,000 young people in the borough voted in a national ballot to say that climate change was their biggest concern.

This concern was shared by young people from the borough and has been amplified by two members, Lucy and Dylan, who are two of just 40 youngsters in the UK working as climate change young leaders with the British Youth Council and Greenpeace.

CounCarl Sweeney, Wigan Council’s lead member for youth opportunities, said: “We fully endorse the inspiring actions of the youth cabinet and join them in calling for others to play their part and make a promise for our planet.

“The words in the video are powerful and it will be particularly inspiring to hear them from such engaged and passionate young people. I know I’ll be making my promise and I’d encourage you to share yours too on social media using the hashtag #OurPromise.”