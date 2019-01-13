Everton FC pays tribute to Billy Livesley

A premier league football team has paid tribute to a young father-to-be from Wigan.

Everton FC took to social media ahead of their game against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park to encourage fans to pay their respects to life-long supporter Billy Livesley, 21, who died last month.

The team asked spectators to "show support" during the 21st minute for Billy's family, who were in attendance.

Thousands of football fans broke into a round of applause for Billy, who died after suffering serious injuries following an attack in Abram on December 28.

In the 22nd minute of the match, the official Everton account tweeted: "A brilliant round of applause from the sell-out Goodison crowd to remember Billy Livesley, who tragically passed away recently aged 21."

Members of Billy's family are pictured at the ground holding a large banner with the words "RIP Billy Livesley: The million dollar smile".