Family and friends increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Wigan man

David Smith has not been seen since being discharged from Wigan Infirmary.

The police have now been notified and advised those close to him to publicise his disappearance.

Layth Ryan took to Facebook to write: “David Smith is missing in the Wigan area after Wigan hospital let him go.

David Smith

“He has no money, no phone and he is of no fixed abode.

"The police have advised me to put this appeal on. He is now a missing person to GMP and he is very poorly too.”

She said that he would not be well enough to walk very far.

Layth, who published the appeal at 12.45pm on Saturday March 19, asks that anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact her on Facebook.

She has already received many messages of support and promises to share the appeal.

Alternatively ring the police on 101.