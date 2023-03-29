Family may need to be relocated following damaging Segway blaze at Wigan borough home
A family may have to be rehoused after a blazing portable Segway wrecked their house with smoke.
By Sian Jones
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:15 BST
Firefighters from Atherton fire station were called to the emergency on Cranworth Avenue in Tyldesley at around 11.30am this morning. (March 29).
The two-wheeler hadn’t been plugged in or in use at the time.
No-one was injured and the family evacuated themselves after hearing the smoke alarms.
But the fire caused extensive smoke damage and a spokesman for the crews said the occupants may need relocating as a result.