Family's heartbreak as police confirm human remains belonged to missing dad Peter Baglin
A devastated wife has paid tribute to her “best buddy” after police confirmed that human remains belonged to her husband.
Peter Baglin, 55, was reported missing when he did not return home from a walk along the towpath of the Bridgewater Canal in Boothstown on Wednesday, December 28.
The last confirmed sighting of him was on CCTV footage at a petrol station on the A580 East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common, that evening.
Police returned to the canal a few days ago, along with mountain rescue and underwater divers, and human remains were discovered on Saturday morning.
They have now confirmed that they belonged to Mr Baglin.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a file is being prepared for the coroner so an inquest can be held.
Paying tribute to her “Pete”, his wife Michelle said: “Today is a day we wished would never come and our family is absolutely devastated at the news of Pete’s passing.
“When I think of Pete, I think of him as my best buddy and after being together almost 30 years, we complemented each other perfectly.
“He was a fantastic father, grandfather and great-grandfather to our three children, our four grandchildren and our great-grandchild. Pete was also a great brother to his two brothers. He was a much-loved son and his mum and dad are being comforted at their home down south by Pete’s brother Paul and Paul’s wife Katie.
“Over the last nine or so weeks, we have been endlessly searching for Pete. I would like to pass on a huge thanks from our family to friends and members of the community who have turned out time and time again trying to help us find him.
“We would also like to thank Greater Manchester Police for maintaining contact with me every day since Pete went missing, and also for the constant support they have given me.
“We don’t know how we are going to move on from this day, but whilst we try and come to terms with our loss and grieve Pete’s passing, we would ask that our privacy is now respected.”