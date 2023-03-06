Peter Baglin, 55, was reported missing when he did not return home from a walk along the towpath of the Bridgewater Canal in Boothstown on Wednesday, December 28.

The last confirmed sighting of him was on CCTV footage at a petrol station on the A580 East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common, that evening.

Peter Baglin with wife Michelle Baglin

They have now confirmed that they belonged to Mr Baglin.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a file is being prepared for the coroner so an inquest can be held.

Paying tribute to her “Pete”, his wife Michelle said: “Today is a day we wished would never come and our family is absolutely devastated at the news of Pete’s passing.

Peter Baglin

“When I think of Pete, I think of him as my best buddy and after being together almost 30 years, we complemented each other perfectly.

“He was a fantastic father, grandfather and great-grandfather to our three children, our four grandchildren and our great-grandchild. Pete was also a great brother to his two brothers. He was a much-loved son and his mum and dad are being comforted at their home down south by Pete’s brother Paul and Paul’s wife Katie.

“Over the last nine or so weeks, we have been endlessly searching for Pete. I would like to pass on a huge thanks from our family to friends and members of the community who have turned out time and time again trying to help us find him.

“We would also like to thank Greater Manchester Police for maintaining contact with me every day since Pete went missing, and also for the constant support they have given me.