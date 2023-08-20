Police received a report at around 9.15am today (Sunday) of a major incident on the motorway between junctions 26 (for Orrell and the M58) and 27 (Standish).

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

General view of M6 motorway

The LGV driver stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquires.

The section of motorway was closed for most of the day while emergency services dealt with the incident and has now reopened.

Merseyside Police are appealing for drivers for any dash camera footage which may have captured the incident to please get in touch to assist the investigation.

Chief Inspector Simon Owen said: “We can confirm that sadly a woman has died following a collision on the M6 this morning, and our thoughts and condolences are very much with the family.

“Her next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers.

“An investigation into the collision has been launched and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to please contact us. Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened.”