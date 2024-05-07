Fears grow for missing 35-year-old Wigan woman

Fears are growing for the welfare of a Wigan woman.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th May 2024, 12:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a public appeal on social media for anyone knowing of 35-year-old Victoria Henerty’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Read More
Renewed plans to turn Wigan home into 'high class dining' restaurant

A post from GMP Wigan West read: “Victoria is believed to be frequenting the Wigan town centre and surrounding areas.“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Victoria and would like to ensure she is safe and well.“Anyone with information about Victoria’s whereabouts should contact the police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0000959/24.”