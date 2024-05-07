Police have issued a public appeal on social media for anyone knowing of 35-year-old Victoria Henerty’s whereabouts to get in touch.

A post from GMP Wigan West read: “Victoria is believed to be frequenting the Wigan town centre and surrounding areas.“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Victoria and would like to ensure she is safe and well.“Anyone with information about Victoria’s whereabouts should contact the police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0000959/24.”