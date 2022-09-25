Crews received the call at 11.21pm on Saturday September 24, to attend the scrapyard on Miry Lane, off Prescott Lane and Frog Lane, in Wigan.

Three vans, a caravan and a car were found to be on fire.

Miry Lane, in Wigan, where multiple vehicles were found ablaze.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, said: “We received a call at 11.21pm on Saturday evening to Miry Lane.

"Multiple vehicles were ablaze and crews quickly brought the fires under control. No persons were at the site.”

Firefighters used one pump to extinguish the flames and remained in attendance for two hours.