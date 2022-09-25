News you can trust since 1853
Fire crews called to multiple vehicle fires at Wigan compound

Firefighters were called to reports of numerous vehicles ablaze at a Wigan towing yard.

By Holly Pritchard
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 8:51 am

Crews received the call at 11.21pm on Saturday September 24, to attend the scrapyard on Miry Lane, off Prescott Lane and Frog Lane, in Wigan.

Three vans, a caravan and a car were found to be on fire.

Miry Lane, in Wigan, where multiple vehicles were found ablaze.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, said: “We received a call at 11.21pm on Saturday evening to Miry Lane.

"Multiple vehicles were ablaze and crews quickly brought the fires under control. No persons were at the site.”

Firefighters used one pump to extinguish the flames and remained in attendance for two hours.

GMFRS did not specify a cause but anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.