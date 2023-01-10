Firefighters called to flooded Wigan street for second time in two months
Firefighters came to the aid of home owners when heavy rain caused their homes to flood.
By Gaynor Clarke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Crews from Wigan fire station went to Dovedale Road, in Land Gate, at 11.25am on Tuesday.
Heavy rain had led to flooding in the street and water was getting into some of the bungalows.
Firefighters spent four hours pumping away the water, before staff from Wigan Council arrived to support residents.