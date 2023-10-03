Fitness expert Sally Moss answers your 10 most asked strength training questions
Sally Moss, who has been voted one of the 10 most influential women in the strength and conditioning world and appears in the list of Top 100 most influential personal trainers, is here to help answer all your questions and provide insight on the best exercises for your fitness goals.
Strength training has a lot of benefits such as improving flexibility, increasing muscle mass, and reducing body fat. Read on to hear Sally Moss answer your most sought after questions.
Are strength training and weight training the same?
Weight training is a type of strength training. It's a description of a method whereas strength training is a description of a desired outcome. Weight lifting typically involves lifting weights at a gym or other facility, whereas strength training can involve bodyweight exercises as well as weightlifting. Both forms of exercise can provide great benefits for your health and fitness goals.
What kind of exercises should I do for strength training?
Your strength training routine should be tailored to your fitness goals. For example, if you are looking to increase your muscle mass, then you should focus on compound exercises such as squats and deadlifts. If you are looking to improve the flexibility of your joints, then stretching or yoga might be a better option. Ultimately it is important to find an exercise program that is right for you.
Can strength training burn fat?
Yes, strength training can help you burn fat. Many types of strength training exercises such as squats and deadlifts involve using large muscle groups, which helps to increase your metabolic rate and boost your calorie burn after exercise. Additionally, adding more muscle mass will increase your metabolism and help with long-term fat loss.
Can strength training build muscle?
Yes, strength training is one of the best ways to build muscle. Compound exercises such as squats and deadlifts are great for building muscle because they involve using multiple muscle groups at once. Additionally, if you focus on progressive overload (increasing the weight or reps you do over time) that will help to further increase your muscle growth.
What strength training can i do at home?
There are many strength training exercises you can do at home without any special equipment. Bodyweight exercises such as push-ups, squats and planks are great for building muscle and increasing your overall strength. If you do have access to weights or a gym then there are plenty of other options you can look into for strength training.
Where to start with strength training
The first step in getting started with strength training is to set some goals. What are you looking to get out of strength training? Are you looking to build muscle, improve your flexibility, or lose weight? Once you have an idea of what you want to accomplish, then it’s time to find the right program for your goals. Whether that’s a gym membership, an at-home program or something else, it’s important to find the right fit for you.
Which strength training exercises strengthen the core
The core is an important part of any strength training program. Exercises such as planks, Russian twists, and mountain climbers are all great for strengthening the core muscles. Additionally, compound exercises such as squats and deadlifts can also help to strengthen your core, since they involve stabilizing the body while lifting a weight.
Why strength training is important
Strength training is important for many reasons. It helps to build muscle, increase strength and power, improve flexibility and range of motion, reduce body fat levels, and promote overall health. Additionally, strength training can also help you stay injury free as it helps to prevent joint problems by strengthening the muscles around them.
Why strength training is important as you age
Strength training is important as you age for many reasons. Lifting weights helps to slow down the natural decline in muscle mass that happens with aging. Additionally, it can help to improve balance and coordination, reduce the risk of falls, and promote overall health. By incorporating strength training into your routine as you age, you can stay active and healthy for years to come.
How long before you see results with strength training
The amount of time it takes to see results with strength training varies depending on your goals and the intensity of your workouts. Generally speaking, if you stick with a consistent program you should start to see noticeable changes within 4-8 weeks. For more specific goals such as building muscle mass or losing body fat, it may take longer to see results.
Best Exercises for Different Goals:
Increasing muscle mass - Squats, lunges, bicep curls, triceps extensions, shoulder presses, and push-ups are all great exercises to do if you're looking to increase your muscle mass. Aim to complete 3 sets of 10-12 reps for each exercise.
Improving cardio - Running, cycling, rowing, and swimming are all great exercises to do if you're looking to improve your cardio. Aim for 30 minutes per session at a moderate intensity to increase endurance and reduce fatigue.
Weight Loss - For those looking to lose fat, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) is the way to go. HIIT combines short bursts of intense activity with short recovery time for a total body workout. For example, 30 seconds of bodyweight squats, followed by 30 seconds of rest, repeated for 10 minutes. Or 1 minute of hard running followed by 2 minutes of walking, repeated for 20 minutes. You can vary the work and rest intervals and total time for the workout. The aim is to be able to work at a higher intensity than if you were doing the activity continuously. Aim for 20-30 minutes of high intensity interval training per session.