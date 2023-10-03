Fitness expert Sally Moss answers your 10 most asked strength training questions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sally Moss, who has been voted one of the 10 most influential women in the strength and conditioning world and appears in the list of Top 100 most influential personal trainers, is here to help answer all your questions and provide insight on the best exercises for your fitness goals.

Strength training has a lot of benefits such as improving flexibility, increasing muscle mass, and reducing body fat. Read on to hear Sally Moss answer your most sought after questions.

Are strength training and weight training the same?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Moss

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weight training is a type of strength training. It's a description of a method whereas strength training is a description of a desired outcome. Weight lifting typically involves lifting weights at a gym or other facility, whereas strength training can involve bodyweight exercises as well as weightlifting. Both forms of exercise can provide great benefits for your health and fitness goals.

What kind of exercises should I do for strength training?

Your strength training routine should be tailored to your fitness goals. For example, if you are looking to increase your muscle mass, then you should focus on compound exercises such as squats and deadlifts. If you are looking to improve the flexibility of your joints, then stretching or yoga might be a better option. Ultimately it is important to find an exercise program that is right for you.

Can strength training burn fat?

Yes, strength training can help you burn fat. Many types of strength training exercises such as squats and deadlifts involve using large muscle groups, which helps to increase your metabolic rate and boost your calorie burn after exercise. Additionally, adding more muscle mass will increase your metabolism and help with long-term fat loss.

Can strength training build muscle?

Yes, strength training is one of the best ways to build muscle. Compound exercises such as squats and deadlifts are great for building muscle because they involve using multiple muscle groups at once. Additionally, if you focus on progressive overload (increasing the weight or reps you do over time) that will help to further increase your muscle growth.

What strength training can i do at home?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many strength training exercises you can do at home without any special equipment. Bodyweight exercises such as push-ups, squats and planks are great for building muscle and increasing your overall strength. If you do have access to weights or a gym then there are plenty of other options you can look into for strength training.

Where to start with strength training

The first step in getting started with strength training is to set some goals. What are you looking to get out of strength training? Are you looking to build muscle, improve your flexibility, or lose weight? Once you have an idea of what you want to accomplish, then it’s time to find the right program for your goals. Whether that’s a gym membership, an at-home program or something else, it’s important to find the right fit for you.

Which strength training exercises strengthen the core

The core is an important part of any strength training program. Exercises such as planks, Russian twists, and mountain climbers are all great for strengthening the core muscles. Additionally, compound exercises such as squats and deadlifts can also help to strengthen your core, since they involve stabilizing the body while lifting a weight.

Why strength training is important

Strength training is important for many reasons. It helps to build muscle, increase strength and power, improve flexibility and range of motion, reduce body fat levels, and promote overall health. Additionally, strength training can also help you stay injury free as it helps to prevent joint problems by strengthening the muscles around them.

Why strength training is important as you age

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strength training is important as you age for many reasons. Lifting weights helps to slow down the natural decline in muscle mass that happens with aging. Additionally, it can help to improve balance and coordination, reduce the risk of falls, and promote overall health. By incorporating strength training into your routine as you age, you can stay active and healthy for years to come.

How long before you see results with strength training

The amount of time it takes to see results with strength training varies depending on your goals and the intensity of your workouts. Generally speaking, if you stick with a consistent program you should start to see noticeable changes within 4-8 weeks. For more specific goals such as building muscle mass or losing body fat, it may take longer to see results.

Best Exercises for Different Goals: