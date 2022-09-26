The woman, said to be in her 40s, was left lying in the road, with broken bones and screaming in pain, after a car crashed and sped off at the railway bridge over Wallgate near to its junction with Eleanor Street, at around 4am on Sunday September 25.

The incident was witnessed by a taxi driver who wants only to be known as Ste, who was on duty and driving through the area at the time.

The railway bridge over Wallgate, Wigan where the incident happened.

He said that he saw the woman being ‘flung from the rear passenger window of a white Mercedes C-Class at what must have been 25ft in the air before landing into the road.”

But a police report has suggested that the casualty was a pedestrian.

Ste stayed with the injured woman, who he said “could not feel her legs” and waited for emergency services to arrive, who then rushed her to hospital.

It is believed that she is in a stable condition.

Ste said: “I didn’t want to touch her in case I caused any more injury to her – her legs were all bent.

"It was a good job I was next to her in the road because she would have been run over. I just really hope she’s okay.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police, said: “We were called at 04.14 am, on Sunday September 24, to reports of an RTC. A person suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.”