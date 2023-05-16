Anthony Draper died after his bike crashed into the gate post of a Wigan borough home.

The death of the dad of five led to an outpouring of tributes, including one from his mum Jenny, who called him "an amazing son, dad, brother, boyfriend”.

Mr Draper was travelling along Rutland Road, Tyldesley, when it is believed he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the brick gate post of a property at around 10.50pm on Tuesday, April 18.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Draper was pronounced dead at the scene.

R Banks funeral directors have now posted on their Facebook page: "The funeral procession will leave Anthony's mum's home on Friday (May 19) at 1.20pm where family and friends are welcome to walk behind the cortege to Rutland Road, where a moment's silence will be offered before heading to the service at Tyldesley Parish Church at 2pm, then committal at Leigh Cemetery."

A tribute released by mum Jenny immediately following Mr Draper’s death said: "Can’t believe I’m writing this. As some of you will already know Anthony Draper unfortunately had a tragic accident last night and didn’t pull through.

Anthony Draper, 29, died after losing control of his motorbike on the evening of Tuesday, April 18

"He was an amazing son, dad, brother, boyfriend, nephew and cousin. You will be greatly missed by all that knew you.

"No day will ever be the same without you. Love you my son. RIP.”