Health and Safety Executive probe launched into crane crashing into Atherton house

An investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Executive into a crane overturning and crashing into a house in Wigan borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The HSE has confirmed it has now received a report of the incident on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, on Saturday morning and is looking into it.

The organisation is the national regulator for workplace health and safety and aims to protect workers and provide public assurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and making enquiries.”

The house on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, after a crane overturned and hit itThe house on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, after a crane overturned and hit it
The house on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, after a crane overturned and hit it
Read More
Wigan railway station set to shut for five months as £100m electrification proje...

A lorry carrying a crane overturned and ripped through the two-storey house at around 10.30am on Saturday.

Fortunately no-one was injured, though video footage shared on social media shows a child playing outside the house just moments before the incident.

The two-storey house was badly damaged and has since been boarded up and fenced off to secure the site.

Support has been given to the family who lived there to find alternative accommodation.

Related topics:Health and Safety ExecutiveWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.