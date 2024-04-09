Health and Safety Executive probe launched into crane crashing into Atherton house
and live on Freeview channel 276
The HSE has confirmed it has now received a report of the incident on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, on Saturday morning and is looking into it.
The organisation is the national regulator for workplace health and safety and aims to protect workers and provide public assurance.
An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and making enquiries.”
A lorry carrying a crane overturned and ripped through the two-storey house at around 10.30am on Saturday.
Fortunately no-one was injured, though video footage shared on social media shows a child playing outside the house just moments before the incident.
The two-storey house was badly damaged and has since been boarded up and fenced off to secure the site.
Support has been given to the family who lived there to find alternative accommodation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.