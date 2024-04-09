Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The HSE has confirmed it has now received a report of the incident on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, on Saturday morning and is looking into it.

The organisation is the national regulator for workplace health and safety and aims to protect workers and provide public assurance.

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and making enquiries.”

The house on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, after a crane overturned and hit it

A lorry carrying a crane overturned and ripped through the two-storey house at around 10.30am on Saturday.

Fortunately no-one was injured, though video footage shared on social media shows a child playing outside the house just moments before the incident.

The two-storey house was badly damaged and has since been boarded up and fenced off to secure the site.