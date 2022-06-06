Heartbreak as police find body of woman missing from Wigan borough home for more than a week

Janice Cleworth, also known as Janice Twist, was last seen on Charles Street in Leigh at around 4pm on Wednesday, May 25.

But a spokesman has now confirmed that officers searching for her found a body on Saturday.

A file is expected to be passed to the coroner so an inquest can be held looking at the circumstances surrounding her death.

Relatives and friends have already been paid moving tributes to Janice on social media, where she was described as the “life of every party” and a “beautiful lady”.

Photographs of favourite memories with Janice were also shared.

On Facebook, Whitney Draper wrote: “RIP Janice Twist. Never did I think I'd be writing this, you was the life of every party, and the best woman to speak to about anything and everything, thank you for everything and all the great memories, you will be forever cherished, spoke of and most of all loved! Thinking of all your family at this sad time.”

Jodie Wood said: “Absolutely gutted rip auntie Janice Twist.”

Jenny Cleworth said: “Until we meet again Auntie Janice.”

Shannon Yates said: “Rest in paradise Janice Twist your not suffering any more always made me smile and laugh when you saw me and let me come yours for tea with the twins when I was younger thank you for everything Janice x mental health needs to be taken more serious you never know what someone is truly feeling like”

Zoe Matthews said: “Just heard they have found Janice Twist. Rip you was one of a kind.”

Danielle Cable said: “Hope your at peace now jan sleep tight beautiful lady Janice Twist my heart goes out to all your family”

Frank Brompton said: “R.I.P JANICE TWIST my thoughts n prayers are with her family n friends at this sad time.”