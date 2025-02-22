There was “no causal link” between a disturbance involving a Wigan man and his death five days later, a coroner has been told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kunil Ali Nur, 45, was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital on October 4, 2021 after emergency services were called to an incident on Linney Square, Scholes, where a number of people sustained minor injuries.

He was discharged later that day, but he died on October 9, 2021, triggering a police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A formal coroner’s investigation started on October 19, 2021 and the process remains ongoing more than three years later.

Kunil Nur was hailed as a champion for his community

A pre-inquest review has now been held at Bolton Coroner’s Court, which was attended remotely by several members of Mr Nur’s family, along with their counsel.

There were also representatives from a number of organisations, including Royal Bolton Hospital, Wigan Infirmary, Manchester Royal Infirmary, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust and Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Coroner Timothy Brennand presided over the review to deal with various matters in preparation for a full hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was agreed by everyone that Mr Nur’s death was “natural”, so a jury inquest was not mandatory.

He scheduled a five-day hearing without a jury to begin on Monday, September 8.

GMP’s representative asked that it was removed as an interested person for the inquest, as “detailed and clear evidence” from doctors showed there was “no causal link” between the incident police investigated on October 4, 2021 and Mr Nur’s death.

Mr Brennand agreed to this, but highlighted that police would remain involved in the inquest and officers may be called as witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nur’s family asked for North West Ambulance Service to be formally appointed as an interested person, which Mr Brennand agreed with.

The scope of the inquest was also discussed, with the family’s counsel saying while the starting point should be events on October 1, 2021, Mr Nur had made allegations of abuse and harassment by his neighbours in late September, which was of “great concern” to his family.

The inquest will then focus on events from October 1 to 9, 2021.

Another concern from Mr Nur’s family is the length of time it took for an ambulance to arrive on October 9, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somali-born Mr Nur arrived in Wigan more than a decade ago after fleeing his war-torn country.

He established himself as an invaluable help to fellow refugees as they tried to assimilate in their new home, while also seeking asylum himself.

He was multi-lingual and could speak Swedish, English, Arabic, Italian and his native Somali, and was dedicated to helping ease the transition for new arrivals to the Wigan community.

At a memorial event, he was described as being a “superstar of the community” and a “larger than life character with a big smile”, who played a big role in helping Wigan’s refugee community with the Support for Wigan Arrivals Project (SWAP).

Police launched an appeal for information after his death, saying they were “keeping an open mind around the circumstances” and wanted to hear from anyone who saw the disturbance.