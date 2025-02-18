Town hall bosses have blamed an “administrative oversight” for two sets of traffic lights being installed and then removed – with plans for them to be put back in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are proposals for a puffin crossing to be installed on Wigan Road, Ashton, near the new Aldi supermarket.

But work has already been carried out to fit the equipment needed for the crossing, only for it to be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Ashton resident contacted Wigan Today to report there had been “many weeks of prep work, suspected installation of electrics and many days of four-way temporary traffic lights”.

The new Aldi supermarket opened on Wigan Road, Ashton in December

One set of traffic lights was installed and the road markings were put in place before Christmas, but bags were put over the lights and they were never operational.

He said that a second set was erected some time later, with four-way temporary traffic light controls in place, but no markings were painted on the road.

He said: “Then, within days, all the lights and posts gone. No physical signs they were ever there, except for one set of road markings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Wigan Council explained the traffic lights had been installed prematurely and a public consultation on the scheme should have been carried out.

This is now under way and, if it gets the go ahead, Transport for Greater Manchester will arrange the installation and commissioning of the crossing.

The spokesman said: “A new permanent pedestrian crossing to be installed by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) on Wigan Road in Ashton is currently on hold due to an administrative oversight by the council, which meant a consultation was not carried out.

"Residents are now being given the opportunity to provide Wigan Council feedback on the proposal while the work is on hold. Feedback can be submitted until March 4 and this will then help shape the future of the crossing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crossing will be close to the junction with Old Road and Nicol Road and near the new Aldi store built on the former Arnold Clark site.

The supermarket was opened in December by Olympic bronze medallist and taekwondo athlete Bianca Cook.

To give your views on the proposal, write to Director of Resources and Legal, Town Hall, Library Street, Wigan, WN1 1YN or email [email protected], quoting reference RD/LS/SEC/WIGANROAD, before March 4.