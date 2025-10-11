A Wigan woman who was “overwhelmed by grief” took her own life shortly after the death of her partner, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alicia Lowe, 41, worked as an assistant analyst for BAE Systems and was described as a “bright, determined and independent woman who was deeply loved”.

But Bolton Coroner’s Court heard the pandemic had a profound impact on her mental health and her family believed she never fully recovered from the fear of infection and the restrictions imposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton Coroner's Court

She lived in Hindley with her long-term partner and was devastated when he died from cancer in June.

The inquest heard that seeing his experience during treatment was “deeply traumatic” for Alicia and she expressed suicidal thoughts during his illness.

In a statement Dr Rowland Guobadia Jnr, a GP at Pennygate Medical Centre in Hindley, said that on June 30 Alicia requested a DNACPR – an order that stated CPR would not be attempted if her heart or breathing stopped.

She explained it followed seeing her partner having unsuccessful CPR and the order was granted, to be reviewed six weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her partner’s death, Alicia went to stay with her mother, who then went on a pre-arranged holiday.

They spoke regularly by phone but when her mother returned home on July 10, she found hazard tape and a note telling her not to go upstairs.

The emergency services were called and Alicia was found in a bedroom. Paramedics attended but she was confirmed to have died.

The court heard she had written farewell notes, arranged her personal affairs and prepared a will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination found she died by asphyxiation. A police investigation did not find any third party involvement.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Lisa Judge said: “It is clear that she was overwhelmed by grief following the death of her partner and that this tragedy arose in the context of profound emotional distress. The court recognises the deep sorrow of those who loved her and offers its sympathy and condolences for their loss.”

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans at any time on 116 123.