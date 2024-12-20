Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan mum who struggled with drug use died after taking a fatal amount of cocaine, an inquest heard.

While 32-year-old Kaya Lloyd had issues with her mental health, a coroner did not find she intended to take her life when she used the illicit drug.

The inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard Kaya had taken cocaine for some time and told her husband Michael Lloyd that it “made her forget everything”.

She stopped taking the drug in 2021 with support from alcohol and substance misuse service We Are With You, but later started using it again.

Kaya Lloyd

Mr Lloyd said her use of cocaine increased earlier this year and he estimated she spent between £4,000 and £4,500 on the drug between February and July.

He explained she would buy the drug and go to their bedroom to take it, while he would stay downstairs at their Bickershaw home.

On July 10, she collected her children from school, cut their hair and made them something to eat, before going upstairs at 6pm to take cocaine.

Mr Lloyd said he went into the bedroom twice that evening, but she did not speak to him while under the influence.

The next morning he found her collapsed on the bed and called 999. He carried out CPR, before paramedics took over, but it was confirmed she had died.

Consultant pathologist Dr Naveen Sharma told the inquest she died from acute cocaine toxicity, after tests showed the amount of cocaine in her body was above the level associated with fatalities.

Police seized her mobile phone and found the last message, which contained emojis, was sent at 1.48am on July 11. They looked at messages from 6pm and found they made less sense as the night went on, the court heard.

Coroner’s officer Robert Struttman said a video Kaya had filmed of herself that day was found. He described the video as “quite joyful” and said she “appeared happy”.

The inquest also heard about Kaya’s mental health issues, which started when she was in high school and involved anxiety and depression.

She took an overdose of medication in June 2023 and her husband called an ambulance, but she left hospital before she was seen.

She was taking antidepressants prescribed by her GP and told health professionals that she had suicidal thoughts, but did not have plans to act upon them, the inquest heard.

Kaya self-referred to talking therapies in April and an assessment found she had moderately severe anxiety and severe depression. However, she wanted counselling, rather than talking therapy, and was discharged from the service.

Mr Lloyd called police on May 30 amid concerns for her welfare and an assessment was carried out, which found there was no immediate risk and she should contact her GP regarding medication.

Afterwards, police made a referral to We Are With You and Kaya had an appointment on July 10, during which she said she took £100 worth of cocaine once a month. As her problems seemed to mainly be with her mental health, she was advised to speak to her GP.

Mr Lloyd said she was “absolutely fuming” after the appointment, but Lucy Macfarlane, from We Are With You, said she had not seemed to be upset.

Coroner Stephen Teasdale recorded Kaya’s death was drug related.