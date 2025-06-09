A Wigan motorcyclist who was more than double the drink-drive limit reached speeds of 75mph shortly before he crashed his bike into a car, causing fatal injuries to himself and his passenger, a court head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leslie Baron, 56, met 22-year-old Lewis Durham for the first time in a pub shortly before the crash on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton on April 13 last year.

He did not have a full motorcycle licence or insurance when he got on the bike with Lewis, who was not wearing a helmet, as his passenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton Coroner’s Court heard Lewis travelled from his home in Workington, Cumbria with friends that day to attend an event at Pure nightclub in Wigan.

Leslie Baron and Lewis Durham

They first went to the Queen’s Arms pub to watch horse racing and a football match, where they briefly spoke to Leslie, who asked if they had placed any bets on the horse racing.

They did not see him again until later, when Lewis asked for a ride back to their accommodation on Leslie’s motorbike.

His friends discouraged him, saying they would be leaving soon and only had a short walk, but Lewis left the pub and got on the Suzuki bike with Leslie at 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses reported the motorbike was speeding along Ormskirk Road, with estimates of between 60 and 80mph on the 30mph road. One witness described Lewis looking “very scared”.

The motorbike crashed into a Peugeot 408 which was turning right onto Ormskirk Road from Billinge Road.

Passers-by went to help and emergency services attended, but Lewis was pronounced dead at 7.44pm due to traumatic head injuries.

Leslie, who lived in Standish Lower Ground, was taken to Aintree University Hospital by air ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he had suffered “catastrophic” injuries and could not be saved. He died at 1.51am, with his family at his side.

Tests showed he had 189mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood – more than double the 80mg limit for driving – and police discovered he did not have a full motorcycle driving licence or insurance and the vehicle was not registered to him.

Lewis had consumed a “large” amount of alcohol.

The court heard the motorbike had been travelling faster than other vehicles on the road and a forensic collision investigator calculated it was doing 75.1mph just 30m before the crash.

The Peugeot driver stopped at the junction before turning onto Ormskirk Road, but the speed of the motorbike and the point at which it came into view meant the crash was “unavoidable”, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death and injury by careless driving, but no charges were brought.

Lewis’ family was too upset to attend the inquest, but gave a statement to police in which they said he was an apprentice mechanical engineer at Sellafield, loved music and socalising, and was a “bright, happy and kind-hearted young man”.

Leslie’s sister June Lang told the court he was a “free spirit” who loved playing golf, fishing, his dogs and spending time with his family.

Coroner Michael Pemberton recorded Leslie died in a road traffic collision and Lewis died by misadventure. He said alcohol likely affected Lewis’ judgement when he decided to get on the bike.

He said the Peugeot driver had “absolutely no chance of avoiding a collision”.